KKR & Co Inc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,319 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 994 put options.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 278,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

