Knoll Inc (KNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Knoll has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Knoll has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knoll to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of Knoll stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.94. 344,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,384. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Knoll has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.67 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knoll will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Knoll news, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

