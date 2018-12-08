Komatsu (KMTUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

