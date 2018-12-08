Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $58.68 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $152,154.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,508 shares of company stock worth $13,389,170 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

