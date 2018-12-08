Korea Investment CORP Sells 22,214 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

