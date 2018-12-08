Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,351 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,351 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $151.00 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,351 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/korea-investment-corp-sells-42351-shares-of-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.