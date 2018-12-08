Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Korn/Ferry International from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn/Ferry International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Korn/Ferry International stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 615,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,500. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korn/Ferry International by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after purchasing an additional 372,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 158.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,107,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

