Kroger Co (KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,083.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,668,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 64.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Kroger has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.