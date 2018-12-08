Kroger (KR) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

KR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,774,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Kroger has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $1,480,298. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after purchasing an additional 660,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,668,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,253 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

