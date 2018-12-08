Kroger (KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.
NYSE KR opened at $29.17 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,738.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $1,480,298. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $100,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 290.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.
