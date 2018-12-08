La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

