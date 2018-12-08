Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (LIQT)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,777,414 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,653,751 shares during the period.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

