Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,549,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $176.03 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CL King lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $131,479.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

