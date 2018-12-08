Langen Mcalenn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Langen Mcalenn lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. Langen Mcalenn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 164,973 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

