Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $127,060.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lantheus by 43.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,547. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

