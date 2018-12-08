Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Sonos Inc (SONO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

