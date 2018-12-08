Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $4.50 Million Position in Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $62.63 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

