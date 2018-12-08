Leading Brands (LBIX) & Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Head to Head Contrast

Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Leading Brands does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Leading Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA -7.87% 9.03% 4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leading Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.17 -$652.00 million $3.26 18.39

Leading Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Leading Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Leading Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leading Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 2 3 0 2.60

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Leading Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc. and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc. in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of 169 brands through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; sidewalk stands, restaurants, bars, and various types of dispensing machines, as well as point-of-sale programs in stadiums, concert halls, auditoriums, and theaters; home delivery; and other locations. The company operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Asia. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

