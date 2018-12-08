Lear (LEA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $18.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $18.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEA. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.27.

NYSE:LEA opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $127.34 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 250.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,220.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

