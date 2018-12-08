LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.68

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 8942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

LTXB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTXB)

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

