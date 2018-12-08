LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report sales of $25.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.12 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $26.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $103.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $103.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.52 million, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 157,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

