Lendingtree Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.07 Per Share (TREE)

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lendingtree in a research report issued on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.88.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.18. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $404.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth $243,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 35.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the third quarter worth $295,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

