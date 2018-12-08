LEOcoin (LEO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.02638743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.02967156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00712648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.01348953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00109622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.01687143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00359965 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00024825 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

