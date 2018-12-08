Media stories about LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FINMY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.43” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/leonardo-finmec-adr-finmy-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-43.html.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.