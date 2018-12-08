Shares of Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $4.07. Level Brands shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 3285 shares traded.

Get Level Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.39% of Level Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Level Brands (LEVB) Shares Gap Up to $4.07” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/level-brands-levb-shares-gap-up-to-4-07.html.

About Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB)

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Level Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.