Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,503,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $165,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8,364.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

