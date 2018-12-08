Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $24,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth about $4,231,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

