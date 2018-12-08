Libra Credit (LBA) Price Hits $0.0253

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.02928973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00133127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00176147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.09715647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

