Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 925 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,092,000 after buying an additional 2,566,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

