Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $1,625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

