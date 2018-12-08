Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $170,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $202,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $238.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

