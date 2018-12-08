Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,189 KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

