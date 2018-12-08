Line Corp (LN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of LN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. 79,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,931. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Line by 183.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

