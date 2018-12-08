Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 54.05 ($0.71) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,933.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,645.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.