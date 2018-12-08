Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,786,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,517,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,596,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 801,872 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,884,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 443,103 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

