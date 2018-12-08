Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.01. 951,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.99. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$50.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.19.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.38000014680769 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Michael James Motz sold 37,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,266,958.40. Also, insider Sarah Ruth Davis sold 58,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$3,451,342.78. Insiders sold a total of 107,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,615 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

