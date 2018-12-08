Lonmin (LMI) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.94 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.78 ($0.60). Approximately 20,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.04 ($0.58).

LMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Lonmin to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lonmin in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lonmin from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 47.75 ($0.62).

About Lonmin (LON:LMI)

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

