Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.41% of Stifel Financial worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,482.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

