Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

