Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the results demonstrate continued momentum in the business globally (+18% 3Q comp vs. our 14% est.; CC). We continue to see ample growth opportunity ahead, led by Int’l and digital (+46% comp, CC). We believe this momentum has carried into 4Q18, and we raise our 4Q comp sales estimate to +11% (from +10%). We expect continued GM gains (+220bps in 3Q) on tough comparisons and expense leverage in FY18/19 to drive earnings power. We raise our top-line/EPS estimates and remain $165 PT.””

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 534,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,840,000 after acquiring an additional 281,035 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,236,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

