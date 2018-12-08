Lundin Mining (LUN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 220,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,394,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$496.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$561.99 million. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.310000022177296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Jonas Peter Haddoc Richardson sold 8,320 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$45,676.80. Also, Director William Archibald Rand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 335,000 shares of company stock worth $183,850 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

