LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Director Buys $443,150.00 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.63 per share, with a total value of $443,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,234. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,716,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,672,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,177,000 after buying an additional 186,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,518,000 after buying an additional 414,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,620,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,610,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Director Buys $443,150.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-director-buys-443150-00-in-stock.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.