Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after buying an additional 1,822,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,609,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,219,000 after buying an additional 266,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,726,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,842,000 after buying an additional 286,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

