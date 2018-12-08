Magnum Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $922.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.02928973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00133127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00176147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.09715647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

