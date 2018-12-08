MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,408 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMYT. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

