Mark A. J. Cropper Acquires 29,440 Shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £315,008 ($411,613.75).

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. James Cropper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,975 ($25.81).

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 12.90 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells specialist papers and advanced materials. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialist papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

