MARK.SPACE Price Hits $0.0044 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $2.40 million and $159,013.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007067 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000948 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,043,821 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, COSS and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

