Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/marriott-international-inc-mar-position-increased-by-evercore-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.