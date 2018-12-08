Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $121,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,809,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after acquiring an additional 945,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,669,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,883 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $84.77 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

