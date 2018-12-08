MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 561,783 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,811,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,783 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises about 4.0% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $116,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DWDP opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

